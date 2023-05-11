All Sections
Alona MazurenkoThursday, 11 May 2023, 09:34
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister says Russians have started looting occupied territories more intensively
Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine. STOCK PHOTO: ARMY INFORM

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has reported that Russian servicemen are looting properties in temporarily occupied territories under the pretext of alleged evacuation.

Source: Maliar on Telegram

Quote: "The number of cases of looting and theft by Russian servicemen has significantly increased in the temporarily occupied territories in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts since the beginning of May, especially on days declared by the occupiers as holidays and weekends.

They are mainly looting property and vehicles under the pretext of allegedly needing to ensure the evacuation of the population."

Details: The Russian occupiers, under the guise of the so-called provision of evacuation measures, have been stealing material assets belonging to local businesses and citizens in particular, in the settlements of Tokmak, Polohy, Kamianka, Rozivka, Mykhailivka, Molochansk, Enerhodar and Chernihivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In Enerhodar, about 20 motor vehicles were stolen from the property belonging to private enterprise Elektropivdenmontazh-10 at night, and its warehouse was looted.

Additionally, the occupiers hastily removed looted office equipment and other property at night, under the pretext of evacuating the Russian occupation administration from Skadovsk in the temporarily occupied territory in Kherson Oblast.

It is likely that the Russian invaders will use another cargo ship that arrived at the port of Berdiansk on 7 May to move stolen property to the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

