Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Russia's latest measures on Georgia: "A deal with the devil"

The Ukrainian government believes that Russia’s decision to resume commercial flights to Georgia and abolish visas for Georgian citizens travelling to Russia is a way for Moscow to show gratitude to the Georgian government for not joining Western sanctions against Russia and slowing down its progress towards EU accession.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote from Nikolenko: "We consider Vladimir Putin’s decision to abolish Russian visas for Georgian citizens, and to resume air travel [between the two countries], to be political compensation for the current Georgian government’s refusal to impose the sanctions on Russia that were introduced following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and to slow down [Georgia’s] European integration process… Russia is offering Georgia a deal with the devil. But as everyone knows, in a deal with the devil, the devil always wins."

Details: Nikolenko said that Russian-Georgian relations were being "normalised" despite the fact that the Russian Federation continues to occupy 20% of Georgia, to pursue its policy of "borderisation" [a word coined after Russia occupied the Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008 to denote its illegal enforcement of a "border" between these territories and the rest of Georgia – ed.], to abduct civilians living near the demarcation line, and to violate human rights on the occupied territories of Georgia.

Quote from Nikolenko: "The Kremlin is receiving concessions without being held accountable for the sorrow it has brought to the people of Georgia. In 2008, Russian aircraft also came to Georgia – to bomb civilians. Now they are planning to bomb Georgia’s European future.

Russia is not interested in Georgia progressing towards the EU and NATO, flourishing and developing. Moscow’s goal is to create conditions that will render [Georgia’s] progress impossible. Belarus, whose sovereignty and independence the Russian Federation has wiped out, is a case in point."

Details: Nikolenko also stressed that the majority of Georgians do not support rapprochement with the Russian Federation and have proven that on numerous occasions, in protests and demonstrations.

"We stand in solidarity with and support the people of Georgia in their legitimate desire to build a flourishing European state within its internationally recognised borders.

We are calling on the Georgian government to synchronise its policy towards Russia with EU policy, and to refrain from actions that undermine Georgia’s further movement towards European integration," the Foreign Ministry spokesman concluded.

Background: On 10 May, Russian President Vladimir Putin abolished the requirement for Georgian citizens to obtain visas to travel to Russia and lifted the ban on Russian airlines' flights to Georgia.

Representatives of the Georgian government welcomed Moscow's decision, saying it was in the interest of Georgian citizens living in Russia who had difficulties travelling home.

In the evening of the same day, a demonstration was held near the Georgian Foreign Ministry building to protest against the Georgian government’s response.

