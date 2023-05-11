They even pull sockets out of walls: occupiers loot hospital in Hola Prystan

Russian occupiers are looting a hospital in the temporarily occupied town of Hola Prystan in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Quote: "The Russian army is looting a hospital in temporarily occupied Hola Prystan.

Everything, including furniture and equipment, is being taken out. The army of looters is even pulling the sockets out of the walls."

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!