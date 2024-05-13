All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence Forces conduct mop-up operation in the north of Vovchansk – Ukraine's General Staff

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 13 May 2024, 18:33
Defence Forces conduct mop-up operation in the north of Vovchansk – Ukraine's General Staff
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defence Forces inflicted fire on the Russians, drove them back and conducted a mop-up operation on the northern outskirts of the village of Vovchansk, Kharkiv front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 17:00 on 13 May

Details: It is reported that fighting continues on the Kharkiv front as of 17:00. The number of combat clashes has increased to 12.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Our units inflicted fire on the enemy, drove them back and are carrying out a mop-up operation on the northern outskirts of the village of Vovchansk.

A combat clash began in the vicinity of the village of Starytsia.  

The total losses of the enemy amount to 106 people, 25 units of weapons and military equipment."

Details: On the Lyman front, the number of combat clashes has increased to 7; on the Sivershchyna front, it has increased to 14; on the Kramatorsk front, to 31; on the Pokrovsk direction, to 31.

On the Toretsk, Kupiansk, Kurakhiv, Vremivka, Orikhiv, Huliaipillia and Prydniprovia fronts, the situation remains unchanged, with the territory under the control of Ukrainian units.

Units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces shot down a Russian Su-25 jet in Donetsk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastGeneral Staff
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attacks on Kharkiv Oblast result in people killed and injured
Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast: Russian soldiers hold civilians in basement – video
Russian offensive ongoing – General Staff on situation in Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: