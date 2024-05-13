Defence Forces conduct mop-up operation in the north of Vovchansk – Ukraine's General Staff

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defence Forces inflicted fire on the Russians, drove them back and conducted a mop-up operation on the northern outskirts of the village of Vovchansk, Kharkiv front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 17:00 on 13 May

Details: It is reported that fighting continues on the Kharkiv front as of 17:00. The number of combat clashes has increased to 12.

Quote: "Our units inflicted fire on the enemy, drove them back and are carrying out a mop-up operation on the northern outskirts of the village of Vovchansk.

A combat clash began in the vicinity of the village of Starytsia.

The total losses of the enemy amount to 106 people, 25 units of weapons and military equipment."

Details: On the Lyman front, the number of combat clashes has increased to 7; on the Sivershchyna front, it has increased to 14; on the Kramatorsk front, to 31; on the Pokrovsk direction, to 31.

On the Toretsk, Kupiansk, Kurakhiv, Vremivka, Orikhiv, Huliaipillia and Prydniprovia fronts, the situation remains unchanged, with the territory under the control of Ukrainian units.

Units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces shot down a Russian Su-25 jet in Donetsk Oblast.

