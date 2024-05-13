All Sections
Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration says reports on fortifications are being prepared

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 13 May 2024, 23:14
Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has said that on his orders, a meeting is to be held at which all involved in building fortifications in the oblast will report on the work that has been done.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "Regarding the fortifications in Kharkiv Oblast. Today I instructed my special deputy to gather everyone involved in the construction of fortifications.

Each contractor will report on the work done at the meeting of the Transparency and Accountability group." 

Details: Syniehubov promised to inform the media about the outcome of the meeting at a press briefing. Media representatives will be able to ask any questions of public concern.

Background:

  • On 10 May, it was reported that the Russian forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast. Intense fighting continues. The Russians have occupied a number of settlements in the grey zone. The Defence Forces are sending additional reserves to Kharkiv Oblast.
  • Civilians are being evacuated from the hromadas along the border of the oblast.
  • Tamaz Gambarashvili, Head of Vovchansk City Military Administration, stated on 13 May that fortifications have been built around the city along the border with Russia, but that it is difficult to build more of them due to the Russian bombardments. 

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblast
