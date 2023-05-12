Russians strike Sumy Oblast: Over 80 attacks recorded during past day

On 11 May, Russian invaders carried out 17 attacks on Sumy Oblast; more than 80 strikes were recorded.

Details: Artillery shelling (3 strikes) was recorded in the Mykolaiv hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The Russians struck the Znob-Novhorod hromada with mortars (29 strikes). The attacks destroyed a bridge on a local road. 2 private multi-storey buildings were damaged. There was also shelling in the area (3 strikes).

Mortar strikes (20 strikes) and attacks from grenade launchers (2 strikes) were landed in the Bilopillia hromada.

The Russians carried out 1 mortar strike on the territory of the Esman hromada.

In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, artillery shelling (8 strikes) and mortar attacks (6 strikes) were recorded.

In the Yunakivka hromada, Russians carried out attacks from multiple-launch missile systems (11 strikes).

