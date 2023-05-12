All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces repel 40 Russian attacks

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 06:25
Ukraine's defence forces repel 40 Russian attacks
UKRAINIAN MILITARY. SOURCE: GENERAL STAFF

On 11 May, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 44 Russian attacks on four fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 12 May

Quote: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 6 missile strikes, particularly on Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka, and Zaporizhzhia. In addition, 59 enemy air strikes and 95 strikes that involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems on Ukrainian troop positions and settlements were observed. Civilians were injured; houses and other civilian infrastructure were damaged and destroyed.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Ukrainian forces repelled 44 enemy assaults. The most intense fighting is currently underway in Bakhmut and Marinka."

Details: There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. Russia continues to maintain units of its forces in the Republic of Belarus. The Russian Federation continues to use the territory and military infrastructure of the Republic of Belarus for training and combat coordination of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation created during the ongoing mobilisation campaign. These units are then sent to Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces launched airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Krasnyi Khytir in Chernihiv Oblast and Krenydivka, Znob-Novhorodske, and Uralove in Sumy Oblast during the day. Occupiers deployed artillery and mortars to attack the settlements of Halahanivka, Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast, Novovasylivka, Ukrainske, Znob-Novhorodske, Muravi, Chervone, Iskryskivshchyna, Bilopillia, Yastrubyne, Kindrativka, and Basivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Huriv, Hlyboke, Starytsia, Buhruvatka, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Tykhe, Synelnykove, Zybyne, Bochkove, Budarky and Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast. 

The Russians did not undertake any offensive operations on the Kupiansk front. Invaders carried out an airstrike in the area of Pishchane. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Odradne, Dvorichanske, Kamianka, Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast.

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Serebrianka Forest on the Lyman front. Occupiers launched airstrikes near Hrekivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Bilohorivka. Makiivka, Nevske in Luhansk Oblast, and Bilohorivka, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Berestove, and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations. The fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. During the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlement of Stupochky. They carried out airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka, and New-York. Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Markove, Balhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pivdenne, Toretsk, Pivnichne, and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian attacks.

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Avdiivka on the Avdiivka front, and shelled Novokalynove, Bedychi, Stepove, Sieverne, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled numerous Russian assaults near Marinka. Hostre, Heorhiivka, and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

Over the course of today, Russian forces undertook offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk, but had no success. Occupiers launched airstrikes near Vuhledar and Prechystivka. Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka and Prechystivka came under Russian fire.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Omelnyk, and Kizomys. Invaders also shelled the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Zolota Balka, Vesele, Love, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys in Kherson Oblast; and the city of Kherson.

Over the course of the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 14 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated. Ukraine’s defences downed nine Russian UAVs of different types.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 11 Russian command centres; 19 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated; one ammunition storage point; one warehouse containing fuel and lubricating materials; nine artillery units in their firing positions; an air defence system, and two other critical military targets.

