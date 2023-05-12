All Sections
EU foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine at meeting in Stockholm

Friday, 12 May 2023, 08:49

EU foreign ministers will discuss current foreign and security policy issues, including support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression, at an informal meeting in Stockholm on Friday.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the meeting’s agenda

Quote: "At a working lunch on 12 May, the foreign ministers are expected to discuss Russia’s aggression, support to Ukraine and enhanced dialogue with third countries on the global consequences of Russia’s aggression."

Details: In the afternoon of 12 May, foreign ministers are expected to hold a strategic discussion on EU-China relations.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström will host the meeting, which will be chaired by Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Background:

  • The European Commission has confirmed that it has developed legally acceptable options for using Russia's assets, both private and state-owned, to rebuild Ukraine.
  • As of now, the assets of Russian individuals and legal entities under EU sanctions worth about €24.1 billion have been frozen in the European Union. The sanctions do not provide for the seizure of these assets, as this would violate the law.

