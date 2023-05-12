All Sections
Drunk Wagnerites beat and robbed businessman in Volgograd, Russia

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 13:43
Drunk Wagnerites beat and robbed businessman in Volgograd, Russia
Stock photo from THETIMES.CO.UK

Three drunk mercenaries of the Wagner private military company (PMC), who had returned to Russia from Ukraine, beat and robbed a businessman from Volgograd, Russia, on 2 May, demanding that he sign over his store to them. 

Source: V1.ru

Details: According to the media outlet, Ivan Zharkov, Denis Ruskov and Aleksander Sagar, who have been convicted several times, broke into the businessman's house and demanded that the man sign over his construction and household goods store to them. After the businessman's refusal, the mercenaries beat up the businessman, forced him to sign a sale contract for a car and stole his belongings and money. The total value of the loot is RUB 155,000 [approximately US$2,000].

The media reports that they have been detained. A criminal case has been opened under the articles "robbery" and "extortion". The mercenaries are in pre-trial detention. 

V1.ru reports that Zharkov has been convicted of theft, drugs, illegal possession of ammunition, violation of the inviolability of the home, intentional damage to other people's property, and disorganisation of institutions that ensure isolation from society. In 2014, he was sentenced to 13 years in a high-security prison.

Sagar has been convicted of theft and causing minor bodily harm. In 2015, he was sentenced to eight years in a high-security prison for murder. 

Ruskov has been convicted of robbery and murder, as well as attempted murder. In 2007, he was sentenced to 19 years and eight months in a high-security prison. 

According to sources of the media outlet, all three signed contracts with PMC while in prison, after which they went to Ukraine but returned to Volgograd Oblast six months later.

