Last child evacuated from Khoromove – Ukraine's National Police

Iryna BalachukFriday, 12 May 2023, 14:53
Law enforcement officers have evacuated the last child from the village of Khromove in Bakhmut hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Quote from police: "The special operation took place at night. The military took people from the basements in special vehicles and handed them over to the police in an agreed-upon location, who took them to a safe place.

We managed to evacuate eight adults and a child. All of the rescued people are in a safe place."

Details: In particular, 9-year-old Matviiko [diminutive from Matvii – ed.], the last child in the settlement, was taken from the village. Russian forces destroyed his house. The boy and his parents lived in the basement.

The family reportedly took their pets with them: a cat called Sonia and three kittens.

"There are currently no children left in Khromove," the police concluded.

Subjects: Donetsk region
