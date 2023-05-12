All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Constant fighting continues in Bakhmut, Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 36 Russian attacks on 4 fronts – General Staff report

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 12 May 2023, 19:03
Constant fighting continues in Bakhmut, Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 36 Russian attacks on 4 fronts – General Staff report
STOCK PHOTO BY THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Since the beginning of 12 May, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have repelled 36 attacks by Russian occupation forces on the 4 main fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: It is reported that during the day, the Russians conducted 4 missile- and 26 airstrikes and fired more than 20 times from multiple-launch rocket systems. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Advertisement:

The Russians again used S-300 air defence systems to launch missile strikes on the cities of Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high, as the invaders continue to use terror tactics.

The Russians continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. In total, the occupiers carried out 36 attacks on these fronts over the last day, with Bakhmut and Marinka remaining at the epicentre of fighting.

In particular, on the Bakhmut front, the Russians continue to advance. Fighting continues in the town of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions towards Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka and Stupochky.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled numerous Russians attacks near the town of Marinka.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions during the day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remained unchanged, with no signs of offensive groups forming.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continue to maintain military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. They carried out mortar and artillery shelling of border settlements.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers continue to conduct defensive actions, firing at settlements near the contact line.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out four strikes on areas of concentration of Russian military personnel and equipment over the day.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three areas of concentration of Russian military manpower, three artillery units at firing positions and an electronic warfare station.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: