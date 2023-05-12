All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Constant fighting continues in Bakhmut, Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 36 Russian attacks on 4 fronts – General Staff report

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 12 May 2023, 19:03
Constant fighting continues in Bakhmut, Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 36 Russian attacks on 4 fronts – General Staff report
STOCK PHOTO BY THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Since the beginning of 12 May, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have repelled 36 attacks by Russian occupation forces on the 4 main fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: It is reported that during the day, the Russians conducted 4 missile- and 26 airstrikes and fired more than 20 times from multiple-launch rocket systems. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The Russians again used S-300 air defence systems to launch missile strikes on the cities of Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Advertisement:

The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high, as the invaders continue to use terror tactics.

The Russians continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. In total, the occupiers carried out 36 attacks on these fronts over the last day, with Bakhmut and Marinka remaining at the epicentre of fighting.

In particular, on the Bakhmut front, the Russians continue to advance. Fighting continues in the town of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions towards Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka and Stupochky.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled numerous Russians attacks near the town of Marinka.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions during the day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remained unchanged, with no signs of offensive groups forming.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continue to maintain military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. They carried out mortar and artillery shelling of border settlements.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers continue to conduct defensive actions, firing at settlements near the contact line.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out four strikes on areas of concentration of Russian military personnel and equipment over the day.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three areas of concentration of Russian military manpower, three artillery units at firing positions and an electronic warfare station.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: