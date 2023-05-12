Constant fighting continues in Bakhmut, Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 36 Russian attacks on 4 fronts – General Staff report

STOCK PHOTO BY THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Since the beginning of 12 May, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have repelled 36 attacks by Russian occupation forces on the 4 main fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: It is reported that during the day, the Russians conducted 4 missile- and 26 airstrikes and fired more than 20 times from multiple-launch rocket systems. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Advertisement:

The Russians again used S-300 air defence systems to launch missile strikes on the cities of Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high, as the invaders continue to use terror tactics.

The Russians continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. In total, the occupiers carried out 36 attacks on these fronts over the last day, with Bakhmut and Marinka remaining at the epicentre of fighting.

In particular, on the Bakhmut front, the Russians continue to advance. Fighting continues in the town of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions towards Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka and Stupochky.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled numerous Russians attacks near the town of Marinka.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions during the day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remained unchanged, with no signs of offensive groups forming.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continue to maintain military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. They carried out mortar and artillery shelling of border settlements.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers continue to conduct defensive actions, firing at settlements near the contact line.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out four strikes on areas of concentration of Russian military personnel and equipment over the day.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three areas of concentration of Russian military manpower, three artillery units at firing positions and an electronic warfare station.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!