Fewer than 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war with Russia – EU intelligence

European PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 19:48
Fewer than 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war with Russia – EU intelligence

Internal intelligence report shared with the European Union member states estimates that 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed during the full-scale war with Russia.

Source: Euractiv, citing an internal EU intelligence report

Details: The EU estimate is based on the Ukrainian communication to member states, media reports, and intelligence leaks, and puts Ukraine's losses at 13,000 personnel killed and 35,000 wounded in action.

The report also cites US data, which puts Ukraine’s losses at 17,500 personnel killed in action and 124,000 to 131,000 personnel wounded, dead, or missing.

The EU numbers are lower than the US estimates.

The internal report seen by Euractiv said Ukrainian officials assess that 185,000 Russians were killed during the course of the war and 555,000 were wounded. In comparison, the data leaked from US intelligence suggests that the Russian Armed Forces have suffered 189,500 to 223,000 casualties, including 43,000 killed in action.

Western diplomats and military officials told Euractiv that it is impossible to obtain an official confirmation of losses from either side.

Euractiv did not indicate the date at which Ukrainian and Russian losses were assessed.

Previously: What appears to be US intelligence documents leaked online in April 2023 suggest that up to 354,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

