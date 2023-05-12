All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fewer than 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war with Russia – EU intelligence

European PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 19:48
Fewer than 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war with Russia – EU intelligence

Internal intelligence report shared with the European Union member states estimates that 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed during the full-scale war with Russia.

Source: Euractiv, citing an internal EU intelligence report

Details: The EU estimate is based on the Ukrainian communication to member states, media reports, and intelligence leaks, and puts Ukraine's losses at 13,000 personnel killed and 35,000 wounded in action.

The report also cites US data, which puts Ukraine’s losses at 17,500 personnel killed in action and 124,000 to 131,000 personnel wounded, dead, or missing.

Advertisement:

The EU numbers are lower than the US estimates.

The internal report seen by Euractiv said Ukrainian officials assess that 185,000 Russians were killed during the course of the war and 555,000 were wounded. In comparison, the data leaked from US intelligence suggests that the Russian Armed Forces have suffered 189,500 to 223,000 casualties, including 43,000 killed in action.

Western diplomats and military officials told Euractiv that it is impossible to obtain an official confirmation of losses from either side.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Euractiv did not indicate the date at which Ukrainian and Russian losses were assessed.

Previously: What appears to be US intelligence documents leaked online in April 2023 suggest that up to 354,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: