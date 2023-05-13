Armed Forces moving forward on Bakhmut front – Ground Forces commander
Saturday, 13 May 2023, 15:28
Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that Ukrainian soldiers are moving forward on the Bakhmut front.
Source: Syrskyi on Telegram
Quote from Syrskyi: "The defensive operation on the Bakhmut front continues.
Our soldiers are moving forward in some areas of the front."
Details: According to Syrskyi, the Russians are "losing their equipment and manpower."
