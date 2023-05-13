Armed Forces moving forward on Bakhmut front – Ground Forces commander

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that Ukrainian soldiers are moving forward on the Bakhmut front.

Quote from Syrskyi: "The defensive operation on the Bakhmut front continues.

Our soldiers are moving forward in some areas of the front."

Details: According to Syrskyi, the Russians are "losing their equipment and manpower."

