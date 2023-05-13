Zelenskyy invites Italian politicians to Ukraine to understand why it continues to stand up to evil

During his visit to Rome, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Italian politicians and public figures to visit Ukraine to better understand why it continues to stand up to evil the way it does.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press briefing with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome

Details: Zelenskyy said that two Italian prime ministers – former Prime Minister Mario Draghi and current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – have visited Ukraine to witness the fallout of the Russian aggression.

"Right now, I want to invite all Italian political leaders, all of your public figures, to come visit our country, to talk to people – regular people. I think if you see for yourselves what is happening, and the havoc one person – Putin – has wreaked, I think you will all understand once and for all why we are standing up to this evil the way we are. We are just fighting for our lives," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president thanked Italian people for the support their country has given to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

"On behalf of the people of Ukraine, I am grateful to everyone in Italy whose hearts are not unmoved by evil and who support and help us to defend ourselves," he said.

Previously: Following talks with Zelenskyy, Meloni has promised to give her full support to Kyiv’s bid to join the EU, including by helping with key reforms.

Meloni has also expressed her confidence in Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia, and said that Italy would keep working with its partners to continue to provide military aid to Kyiv.

