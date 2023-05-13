All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Italian PM promises full support of Ukraine's EU integration

European PravdaSaturday, 13 May 2023, 17:32
Italian PM promises full support of Ukraine's EU integration
Giorgia Meloni and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

After talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni has promised to provide Kyiv with full support for joining the EU, in particular, by helping in the field of reforms.

Source: European Pravda reporter

Quote: "We recognise the fair wishes of Ukraine to join the EU, we support it," Meloni said at a joint briefing with Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

"Ukraine is currently fighting to protect European values. These are the values of all our citizens. That is why we have decided to actively support Ukraine's status as a candidate for EU membership. We will continue to provide our full support to facilitate the gradual integration of Ukraine into the EU," Meloni promised.

She noted that Ukraine, of course, should implement reforms on the way to the EU.

"And also, within the framework of reforms, we are ready to assist," Meloni said.

"The truth is that Ukraine is a victim of aggression, and by protecting its integrity and sovereignty, it distances the war from the rest of Europe. This is extremely important for us. What Ukrainians do, they do for us," the head of the Italian government stated. 

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: