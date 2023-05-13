Italian PM promises full support of Ukraine's EU integration

After talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni has promised to provide Kyiv with full support for joining the EU, in particular, by helping in the field of reforms.

Source: European Pravda reporter

Quote: "We recognise the fair wishes of Ukraine to join the EU, we support it," Meloni said at a joint briefing with Zelenskyy.



"Ukraine is currently fighting to protect European values. These are the values of all our citizens. That is why we have decided to actively support Ukraine's status as a candidate for EU membership. We will continue to provide our full support to facilitate the gradual integration of Ukraine into the EU," Meloni promised.

She noted that Ukraine, of course, should implement reforms on the way to the EU.

"And also, within the framework of reforms, we are ready to assist," Meloni said.

"The truth is that Ukraine is a victim of aggression, and by protecting its integrity and sovereignty, it distances the war from the rest of Europe. This is extremely important for us. What Ukrainians do, they do for us," the head of the Italian government stated.

Background:

Meloni also expressed confidence in Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia, saying that Rome would keep working with its allies to provide military support to Kyiv.

In Rome, Zelenskyy also met with Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy, who said that peace in Ukraine must be real, and it should "not surrender."

