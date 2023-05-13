All Sections
Italian PM: I am confident in Ukraine's victory

European PravdaSaturday, 13 May 2023, 16:56
Italian PM: I am confident in Ukraine's victory
Giorgia Meloni and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

After talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of Italy  Giorgia Meloni has expressed her confidence in Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia.

Source: European Pravda reporter

Quote: "I am convinced that Ukraine will win, recover even stronger, more prosperous. The future of Ukraine is the future of peace and freedom, and it is the European future. And there are no other possible solutions," Meloni said.

She noted that Rome will continue to work with allies to provide military support to Ukraine.

"Peace cannot be achieved with defeat, with the surrender of Ukraine’s [territories – ed.], this would be very dangerous for peace in Europe and a precedent for all the world's people. We will achieve peace only when Russia stops fueling hostilities and attacking civilian targets. We will continue to appeal to Moscow to stop hostilities and withdraw troops from the territory of Ukraine," Meloni added.

She assured that Italy was ready to provide all possible assistance when Kyiv deemed it necessary to start peace negotiations with the Russian Federation. "We support President Zelenskyy's 10-point peace formula," Meloni added.

Background:

