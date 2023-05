Air defence systems activated in Kyiv and Oblast

Air defence system has been activated in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City State Administration

Quote Oblast Military Administration: "Kyiv Oblast. Attention! Danger of missile attacks! Air defence forces are striking their targets."

Quote City Administration: "Air defence operating on the outskirts of Kyiv!"

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!