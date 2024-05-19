Ukrainian positions in Kharkiv Oblast reinforced, Russians fail to stretch our forces thin – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that this week, the Defence Forces of Ukraine reinforced their positions in Kharkiv Oblast, and the Russians have failed to achieve their goal of stretching the Ukrainian forces thin.

Source: evening address by Zelenskyy

Quote: "Today, as every day, our primary focus is on the combat zone along the whole defence line. I heard a report by General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who is currently on the front line with our combat brigades.

Advertisement:

The results achieved over these days – over this week [are as follows]: our positions in Kharkiv Oblast have been reinforced. Thank you to the warriors of the 57th Brigade and the 82nd Air Assault Brigade! And our forces are wiping out the occupier on the fronts in Donetsk Oblast quite efficiently, particularly near the city of Chasiv Yar and others.

The occupiers have failed to achieve their goal of stretching our forces thin and thus weakening Ukraine in the broad combat zone from Kharkiv to Donetsk Oblast."

Support UP or become our patron!