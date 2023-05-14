Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast

On 14 May, it became known that five civilians were killed in Kherson Oblast by explosives left by the Russian army.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office

Details: It is specified that the tragedy occurred at an agricultural facility in the village of Myroliubivka, Novovorontsovka district.

An unexploded munition detonated.

According to the authorities, the youngest victim was 27 years old, and the oldest was 68.

