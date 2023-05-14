Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
Sunday, 14 May 2023, 11:39
On 14 May, it became known that five civilians were killed in Kherson Oblast by explosives left by the Russian army.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office
Details: It is specified that the tragedy occurred at an agricultural facility in the village of Myroliubivka, Novovorontsovka district.
An unexploded munition detonated.
Advertisement:
According to the authorities, the youngest victim was 27 years old, and the oldest was 68.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!