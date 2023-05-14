Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring civilians and ambulance driver

On the afternoon of 14 May, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring civilians.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: It is noted that one man was injured in a private house as a result of an attack on the village of Prymorske, carried out with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems.

Russians also attacked a secondary school in Prymorske. It is known that three civilians and an ambulance driver were injured.

