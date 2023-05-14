All Sections
The search for an aerial object flying from Belarus continues in Poland

European PravdaSunday, 14 May 2023, 17:59

In Poland, additional soldiers of the territorial defence were recruited to search for an object that flew into the country's airspace from Belarus on Friday.

Source: RMF24 reports this, "European Truth" writes.

Details: The search for the object - probably an observation balloon - is concentrated in the area of Rypin settlement in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship.

About a hundred members of the territorial defence are involved in the search for the object; the work has been going on since dawn.

On Saturday, a helicopter and a drone were also involved.

The Government Security Center previously warned residents that they were looking for an "aerial object that looks like a balloon", and if people find it on their own, they are asked not to touch the object and report it to law enforcement.

Reminder:

On Saturday morning, the Ministry of Defence of Poland reported that an object that had flown in from Belarus was detected in the country's airspace - probably a surveillance balloon.

Also, a scandal is unfolding in the country surrounding the situation with a missile, probably a Russian one, which landed on the territory of Poland back in December. The public learned about it only in May. 

The Polish Minister of Defence stated that the military tracked the missile and reacted appropriately, but he was not personally informed of the incident. In this regard, the opposition is calling for his resignation.

