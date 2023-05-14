All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


The search for an aerial object flying from Belarus continues in Poland

European PravdaSunday, 14 May 2023, 17:59

In Poland, additional soldiers of the territorial defence were recruited to search for an object that flew into the country's airspace from Belarus on Friday.

Source: RMF24 reports this, "European Truth" writes.

Details: The search for the object - probably an observation balloon - is concentrated in the area of Rypin settlement in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship.

Advertisement:

About a hundred members of the territorial defence are involved in the search for the object; the work has been going on since dawn.

On Saturday, a helicopter and a drone were also involved.

The Government Security Center previously warned residents that they were looking for an "aerial object that looks like a balloon", and if people find it on their own, they are asked not to touch the object and report it to law enforcement.

Reminder:

On Saturday morning, the Ministry of Defence of Poland reported that an object that had flown in from Belarus was detected in the country's airspace - probably a surveillance balloon.

Also, a scandal is unfolding in the country surrounding the situation with a missile, probably a Russian one, which landed on the territory of Poland back in December. The public learned about it only in May. 

The Polish Minister of Defence stated that the military tracked the missile and reacted appropriately, but he was not personally informed of the incident. In this regard, the opposition is calling for his resignation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: