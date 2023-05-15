France and Ukraine urge Russia to retreat from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

France and Ukraine are separately calling on the Russian occupiers to leave the seized Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: a joint statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron after their meeting in Paris, shared by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "France and Ukraine call specifically on Russia to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, of which the irresponsible seizure and militarization by Russian armed forces is causing a grave threat."

Details: The statement has also stressed that "Russia must immediately, fully and unconditionally withdraw all its troops from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders".

Background:

Following the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and France, it became known that in the coming weeks, France would provide dozens of armoured vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RCs, to several Ukrainian battalions.

In Paris, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron also talked about the "peace formula", the "coalition of fighters" and further military assistance to Ukraine.

In May, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will present a proposal to the UN Security Council to create a safety zone around ZNPP.

