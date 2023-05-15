Zelenskyy and Macron discuss "fighter jet coalition" and "peace formula"

ZELENSKYY AND MACRON. PHOTO BY THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

During their meeting in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed a "peace formula", the creation of a "fighter jet coalition" and further military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "The meeting focused on France's military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, the priority needs of our country to strengthen its defense capabilities and protect Ukrainian skies.

The parties also discussed practical cooperation with the French Republic to strengthen the capacity of Ukraine's defense forces to launch an effective counteroffensive and liberate the occupied territories."

Details: During the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed hope that France will support the allies' joint decision to form a "coalition of fighter jets", which Ukraine has been waiting for for a long time.

It is noted that the presidents have discussed issues of cooperation for the efficient implementation of the Ukrainian "peace formula".

Quote: "The Head of State [Zelenskyy – ed.] expressed hope for the involvement of as many countries as possible, particularly those of the Global South, in the Global Peace Summit to be held this year. He thanked Emmanuel Macron for his diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine and achieving a just peace based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula."

More details: Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is expecting firm political decisions at the NATO Vilnius summit and expressed hope that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU will begin in 2023.

"We expect the Alliance to make concrete decisions on a clear algorithm of Ukraine's movement towards NATO membership and on guaranteeing the security of our country for the period until membership," the President of Ukraine noted.

Background: In the coming weeks, France will hand over dozens of armoured vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RCs, to several Ukrainian battalions.

