Ukraine's defence industry to intensify ammunition production

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has been obliged to buy all projectiles from the Ukrainian ammunition plants, and only buy the imported ones afterwards.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

The state concern of Ukraine already manufactures tens of thousands Soviet calibre projectiles every month – including those of 82, 120, 122, 125 and 152 mm. These projectiles are mainly being produced jointly with foreign countries.

But the production of ammunition will go on a larger scale now thanks to new orders from the Ministry of Defence. The Commander-in-Chief meeting chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy obliged the Defence Ministry to buy all projectiles from the Ukrainian plants first, and only switch to import ammunition after that.

Advertisement:

The deficit of ammunition in the front is even more acute for Soviet calibre ammunition, but the calibres from Ukroboronprom cost more than their foreign analogues.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!