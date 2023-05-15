Ukraine's border guards down two drones near Bakhmut

Ukrainian border guards shot down two Russian drones near Bakhmut on Sunday, 14 May.

Source: press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "At dawn, when [our] vigilance should, as invaders think, have dropped, they decided to try and reach their target using 2 UAVs at once."

Details: Border guards shot down both drones with an anti-drone gun.

