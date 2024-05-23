Norway bans entry for Russian tourists

The Norwegian government has decided to ban entry of Russian citizens who go there for tourism or other non-essential trips.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Norwegian government

Details: Russian citizens intending to travel to Norway for tourism or other non-essential purposes may be denied entry upon crossing the external border.

The Norwegian government noted that these rules will apply to either those who have visas issued by Norway before the toughening of visa practices in the spring of 2022 or those who have visas issued by other countries in the Schengen Area.

Exceptions will be granted in specific cases, such as visiting close relatives (parents, spouses, cohabitants and children) residing in Norway and Russian citizens working or studying in Norway or other countries in the Schengen Area.

The changes will take effect from 29 May.

The Norwegian government reiterated that it changed the visa issuance practice for Russians in the spring of 2022, and tourist visas for Russians are generally not issued since then. Entry conditions are becoming even stricter now.

Quote from Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl: "The decision to tighten the entry rules are in line with the Norwegian approach of standing by allies and partners in the reactions against Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine."

Background:

Norway previously reported on the trial of a man who launched a drone during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Oslo in December.

Several Russians were detained in Norway for unauthorised drone filming during the autumn of 2022.

