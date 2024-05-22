Romanian president states condition for sending Patriot system to Ukraine

Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, has stated that the possible supply of a Romanian Patriot system to Ukraine must be approved by the Supreme Council of National Defence, but it must not lead to Romania's air defence being weakened.

Source: Iohannis, cited by Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Iohannis noted that he is not willing to discuss the issue of the possible provision of the Patriot system to Ukraine "in a public space" and would prefer it to be resolved with military experts and Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defence, an advisory body under the head of state.

Iohannis also stressed that sending a Patriot is a complicated process associated with a range of logistic and legal problems, "not to mention that I do not agree under any circumstances that Romania should be left without anti-missile and air defence".

"So if Romania makes a concession, it must receive something in return. Otherwise, nothing will be done," the Romanian president added, indicating that "there is no time horizon" for this decision.

Background:

While on a visit to the US in May, Klaus Iohannis said Romania might consider providing Ukraine with one of its Patriot systems.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has said that Defence Minister Angel Tîlvăr has serious reservations about providing Ukraine with a Patriot air defence system.

Ciolacu later added that difficulties in the discussion about sending a Patriot system to Ukraine do not mean it is impossible.

