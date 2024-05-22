All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Romanian president states condition for sending Patriot system to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 22 May 2024, 18:39
Romanian president states condition for sending Patriot system to Ukraine
Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania. Photo: Getty Images

Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, has stated that the possible supply of a Romanian Patriot system to Ukraine must be approved by the Supreme Council of National Defence, but it must not lead to Romania's air defence being weakened.

Source: Iohannis, cited by Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Iohannis noted that he is not willing to discuss the issue of the possible provision of the Patriot system to Ukraine "in a public space" and would prefer it to be resolved with military experts and Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defence, an advisory body under the head of state.

Advertisement:

Iohannis also stressed that sending a Patriot is a complicated process associated with a range of logistic and legal problems, "not to mention that I do not agree under any circumstances that Romania should be left without anti-missile and air defence".

"So if Romania makes a concession, it must receive something in return. Otherwise, nothing will be done," the Romanian president added, indicating that "there is no time horizon" for this decision.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PatriotRomania
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
Patriot
Ukraine's ambassador to US hopes for "brave decisions" on Patriots for Ukraine
Zelenskyy urges world to help Kharkiv: two Patriots would fundamentally change situation – video
New Patriot air defence system for Ukraine: Germany starts training Ukrainian specialists
RECENT NEWS
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
12:22
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled Army Games and Tank Biathlon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: