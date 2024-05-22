All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defence forces down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on Pokrovsk front – General Staff

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 22 May 2024, 23:18
Ukrainian defence forces down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on Pokrovsk front – General Staff
Photo: General Staff of Ukraine

Ukrainian defence forces shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on the Pokrovsk front on 22 May.

Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on 22 May

Quote: "The number of attacks on the Pokrovsk front has risen to 25. In particular, the enemy is trying to break into our combat formations using assault groups and equipment. The situation remains tense, with nine combat clashes still ongoing. According to the information available, Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff says that on 22 May the Russian forces concentrated their efforts on Kharkiv Oblast, as well as on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian aviation units and Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four clusters of Russian personnel, two command posts, two UAV command stations, one electronic warfare system, two guns and an S-400 air defence system.

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat clashes have taken place. The Russians have launched four missile attacks using five missiles, 37 airstrikes using 47 guided aerial bombs, and 376 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired 3,280 times on Ukrainian positions using various types of weapons.

On the Kharkiv front, there were eight Russian attacks in the vicinity of the villages of Lyptsi and Starytsia. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian forces have lost 87 personnel and 21 pieces of military equipment.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 22 attacks. Four combat clashes are still ongoing in the areas of Berestove and Makiivka.

On the Lyman front, six Russian attacks took place today.

Two attacks continue on the Siversk front in the vicinity of Vyimka. The situation is under control.

Quote: "The number of combat clashes on the Kramatorsk front has risen to 10. The Ukrainian defence forces have held their positions. Over the past day, the Russians have lost 58 people in this area (killed and wounded), and a T-90 tank, two armoured personnel carriers and four BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles have been destroyed. Two more infantry fighting vehicles were damaged.

On the Kurakhove front, fighting continues in the area of Heorhiivka. In total, the enemy has carried out 18 attacks on our troops since the beginning of the day in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staffwar
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
General Staff
Highest number of combat clashes occur on Kupiansk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Situation on Pokrovsk front in some areas requires Ukrainian Armed Forces to "manoeuvre" – Ukrainian General Staff
Majority of combat clashes take place on Pokrovsk, Kharkiv, Siversk and Kramatorsk fronts – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
12:22
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled Army Games and Tank Biathlon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: