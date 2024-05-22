Ukrainian defence forces down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on Pokrovsk front – General Staff

Ukrainian defence forces shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on the Pokrovsk front on 22 May.

Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on 22 May

Quote: "The number of attacks on the Pokrovsk front has risen to 25. In particular, the enemy is trying to break into our combat formations using assault groups and equipment. The situation remains tense, with nine combat clashes still ongoing. According to the information available, Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft."

Details: The General Staff says that on 22 May the Russian forces concentrated their efforts on Kharkiv Oblast, as well as on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian aviation units and Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four clusters of Russian personnel, two command posts, two UAV command stations, one electronic warfare system, two guns and an S-400 air defence system.

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat clashes have taken place. The Russians have launched four missile attacks using five missiles, 37 airstrikes using 47 guided aerial bombs, and 376 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired 3,280 times on Ukrainian positions using various types of weapons.

On the Kharkiv front, there were eight Russian attacks in the vicinity of the villages of Lyptsi and Starytsia. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian forces have lost 87 personnel and 21 pieces of military equipment.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 22 attacks. Four combat clashes are still ongoing in the areas of Berestove and Makiivka.

On the Lyman front, six Russian attacks took place today.

Two attacks continue on the Siversk front in the vicinity of Vyimka. The situation is under control.

Quote: "The number of combat clashes on the Kramatorsk front has risen to 10. The Ukrainian defence forces have held their positions. Over the past day, the Russians have lost 58 people in this area (killed and wounded), and a T-90 tank, two armoured personnel carriers and four BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles have been destroyed. Two more infantry fighting vehicles were damaged.

On the Kurakhove front, fighting continues in the area of Heorhiivka. In total, the enemy has carried out 18 attacks on our troops since the beginning of the day in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka."

