"Leaking information in Great Construction case": NABU employee was searched – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 22 May 2024, 17:52
The NABU sign. Photo: Slovo I Dilo website

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and police officers conducted searches on 22 May at the office of a representative of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) as part of an investigation into the leakage of information in a high-profile criminal case concerning Great Construction (a government programme initiated by President Zelenskyy in March 2020 with the goal to improve transport, educational, social and sports infrastructure – ed.).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement; Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office on social media

Details: In particular, investigative actions are being carried out against NABU detective Valerii Poliuha and Heorhii Birkadze, the defendant in the case and former head of the Brovary District State Administration..

Searches at Birkadze’s.
Photo: UP source

Ukrainska Pravda sources said that the searches were conducted on the grounds that  NABU representatives had disclosed pre-trial investigation data in the interests of, among others, businessman Yurii Holyk, a defendant in the anti-corruption investigation into the Great Construction.

Officially, the SAPO and NABU responded to the Ukrainska Pravda’s request that they not comment on such information.

Updated: The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office officially confirmed the searches of the current NABU employee.

Quote: "In response to media inquiries regarding searches at the NABU, we would like to inform you of the following.

The SAPO provides procedural guidance in the pre-trial investigation conducted by the NABU's Internal Control Department under Articles 364 and 387 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding possible criminal offences committed by the Bureau's employees.

The relevant cases were initiated following a memo from a whistleblower, a NABU employee.

It should be noted that no searches or investigative actions were carried out at the NABU premises at the initiative of the SAPO prosecutors. In the said criminal cases, the search was conducted exclusively at the place of residence of a current NABU employee, a detective of one of the units.

The National Police of Ukraine was involved in the search due to the insufficient resources of the NABU Internal Control Department. Employees of the National Police of Ukraine do not have and could not have any access to the investigation materials of the National Bureau."

Subjects: National Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineAnti-corruption Prosecution
