Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy Russian heavy mortar – video

A screenshot from the video by the Ukrainian Navy

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a video showing the destruction of a 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled heavy mortar.

Source: the Naval Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The soldiers from the 406th Artillery Brigade destroyed a 2S4 Tyulpan of the occupying forces, a 240mm heavy mortar, with a precise shot."

Advertisement:

Details: The Ukrainian soldiers revealed that the occupiers were trying to "get out of sight" of the Ukrainian troops.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!