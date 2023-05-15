Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy Russian heavy mortar – video

A screenshot from the video by the Ukrainian Navy

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a video showing the destruction of a 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled heavy mortar.

Source: the Naval Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The soldiers from the 406th Artillery Brigade destroyed a 2S4 Tyulpan of the occupying forces, a 240mm heavy mortar, with a precise shot."

Details: The Ukrainian soldiers revealed that the occupiers were trying to "get out of sight" of the Ukrainian troops.

