Slovakia's new defence minister promises to continue supporting Ukraine

Monday, 15 May 2023, 19:26

Martin Sklenár, Head of Slovakia's Defence Ministry in the new technical government, stated during his press conference on 15 May that he supports further military assistance to Ukraine amid the country's confrontation with Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Slovakian news agency SITA

Details: Sklenár stressed that he and his team plan to continue the initiatives of the previous head of the ministry, including the development of the Slovak Armed Forces, the modernisation of military equipment and infrastructure, and international cooperation with EU and NATO partners.

"The situation in Ukraine requires our full attention," he stressed, noting that Russia's aggression against Slovakia's neighbouring country affects its security, defence and well-being.

The new Slovak Defence Minister believes that Ukraine needs help and support to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity. "Therefore, our support will continue," he emphasised.

For reference: Martin Sklenár is a Slovak diplomat and security and defence policy expert who previously worked in Slovakia's Defence and Foreign Affairs Ministries and represented the country at EU and NATO security and defence negotiations.

His candidacy, as well as the heads of other departments of the new Slovak government, was officially presented on 15 May.

Background: On 7 May, President Zuzana Čaputová accepted a request from former acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger to withdraw his mandate to lead the government. Afterwards, she announced her intention to appoint a "government of experts" headed by Ľudovít Ódor, Vice Governor of the National Bank of Slovakia.

