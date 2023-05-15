All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia speculates on Black Sea Initiative, its exports have doubled

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 15 May 2023, 22:24
Russia speculates on Black Sea Initiative, its exports have doubled
Sergiy Kyslytsya, Getty Images

Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, has said at a meeting of the UN Security Council that Russia is blackmailing the world by disrupting the Black Sea Grain Initiative and pretending to lose from its effect, while in fact, grain exports from Russia had doubled.

Source: Ukrinform, a Ukrainian news outlet 

Quote: "It is disgusting that Russia is still pretending that it is the loser in this deal. I will not even remind the Security Council of the immorality of such complaints from the aggressor state, which has been and remains the only threat to food supplies in the Black Sea."

Details: Kyslytsia has noted that Russian wheat exports almost doubled in January-February 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Therefore, we consider these speculations to be an attempt to whitewash Russia's deliberate actions aimed at weaponizing food supplies, and we call on the international community to give a decisive response." 

Details: Kyslytsia has noted that Russia is obstructing the transportation of Ukrainian grain by sea in every possible way.

He has also added that since 1 May, less than 3 inspections have been carried out per day, while in the period from August 2022 to April 2023, an average of 6.6 inspections were carried out daily.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"In April, we were able to export less than 3 million tonnes of products through the grain corridor, which is only half of our agricultural export capacity," Kyslytsia said.

He has pointed out to the members of the Security Council that the date of 18 May, until which the grain deal was extended, was set only because of Russia's position.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative does not end this week. But this is the week when Russian blackmail expires," he explained.

For reference: On Monday, 15 May, the UN Security Council met in New York to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine caused by the Russian war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron



Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: