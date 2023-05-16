Ukraine's defence forces clashed with Russian forces 49 times on 15 May – General Staff report

Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian occupation forces 49 times across four fronts over the course of 15 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 16 May

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, enemy forces deployed different types of missiles in another large-scale attack on Ukraine. More details will be available in due course.

Over the course of the past day, Russian forces deployed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to carry out 2 missile strikes on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russian Federation also carried out 48 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in more than 50 further attacks.

The threat of further missile strikes and airstrikes remains high across all of Ukraine as the enemy continues to pursue terror tactics.

The enemy forces are focusing their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. A total of 49 clashes occurred on these fronts over the past 24 hours. The cities of Marinka and Bakhmut remain at the epicentre of hostilities."

Details: There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to attack Yeline, Medvedivka and Muravi (Chernihiv Oblast); Vovkivka, Manukhivka, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Shpyl and Stepok (Sumy Oblast); and Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche, Budarky, Nesterne, Kruhle, Zemlianky and Starytsia (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces are persevering in their attempts to improve their tactical positions on the Kupiansk front, conducting unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Masiutivka and Novoselivske. Russian aircraft conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Kyslivka. Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack Dvorichanske, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Mytrofanivka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Tabaivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Lyman front, but conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Spirne and shelled Makiivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut is still ongoing. Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Ivanivske. Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Druzhba, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pivnichne, Zalizne, Petrivka, Toretsk and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Avdiivka, but were unsuccessful. They conducted airstrikes on Avdiivka and attacked Stepove, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled numerous Russian assaults in the vicinity of Marinka (Donetsk Oblast). Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Marinka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces attacked Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka and Shakhtarske (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes on Vilne Pole (Donetsk Oblast), Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Stanislav and Kizomys (Kherson Oblast), and attacked Burlatske, Vilne Pole and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast); and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Ukraine’s Air Force conducted 9 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment and 7 on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. A total of 6 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down. Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 3 Russian command posts, 5 clusters of military personnel, 4 artillery field units, an anti-aircraft missile system, 5 electronic warfare systems, and an ammunition storage point.

