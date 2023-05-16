Russia says drone shot down in Bryansk Oblast
Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 07:06
Aleksandr Bogomaz, Governor of Bryansk Oblast, in the Russian Federation, has said that Russian air defence shot down a drone in the town of Klintsy.
Source: Bogomaz on Telegram; Radio Liberty on Telegram
Quote: "Today an anti-aircraft defence system of the Russian Armed Forces shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV in Klintsy."
Advertisement:
Details: The governor said that a balcony in a residential building was damaged as a result of the drone attack, but there were no casualties.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!