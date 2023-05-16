Russia says drone shot down in Bryansk Oblast

MONUMENT AT THE ENTRANCE TO BRYANSK OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

Aleksandr Bogomaz, Governor of Bryansk Oblast, in the Russian Federation, has said that Russian air defence shot down a drone in the town of Klintsy.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram; Radio Liberty on Telegram

Quote: "Today an anti-aircraft defence system of the Russian Armed Forces shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV in Klintsy."

Details: The governor said that a balcony in a residential building was damaged as a result of the drone attack, but there were no casualties.

