Macron answers question on supply of fighter jets to Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 16 May 2023, 09:33

French President Emmanuel Macron commented on the possibility of supplying Ukraine with combat aircraft.

Source: Macron, in an interview with TF1, reports European Pravda

Details: When asked whether combat aircraft would be supplied, the French president said: "No, I didn't talk about planes; I talked about missiles, and I talked about [military - ed.] exercises."

In the same interview, Macron said that after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he "opened the door" for training pilots from Ukraine, without specifying details.

Background: In March, it was reported that Ukrainian pilots were being trained in France in the operation of air defence systems as well as survival in the event of ejection on enemy terrain.

Advertisement: