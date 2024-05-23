Russian forces advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts

DeepState analysts have reported Russian advances near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Krasnohorivka".

Background: Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the Russians are seeking to capture the towns of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast) and Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast).

