Russian forces advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 23 May 2024, 04:50
The town of Chasiv Yar. Photo: DeepState

DeepState analysts have reported Russian advances near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Krasnohorivka".

Background: Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the Russians are seeking to capture the towns of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast) and Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast).

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
Donetsk Oblast
Russians drop aerial bomb on Toretsk district, injuring 3 civilians
Russians attack Toretsk, 26-year-old man killed
Russian forces attack Pokrovsk suburb with Iskander missile: 2 civilians killed – photos
