Russian forces advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
Thursday, 23 May 2024, 04:50
DeepState analysts have reported Russian advances near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk Oblast).
Source: DeepState
Quote: "The enemy has advanced near Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Krasnohorivka".
Advertisement:
Background: Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the Russians are seeking to capture the towns of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast) and Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast).
Support UP or become our patron!