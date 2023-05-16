Night attack on Ukraine cost Russia at least US$120 million

On the night of 15-16 May, Russia spent at least US$119.08 million on another large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Source: calculations by Ekonomichna Pravda, citing information by the Air Force of Ukraine

Details: At night, the Russians fired at Ukraine:

six Kinzhal aerial ballistic missiles;

nine Kalibr cruise missiles;

three ballistic/anti-aircraft missiles (type to be specified);

six Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs;

three Orlan and SuperCam UAVs.

According to Forbes, a Kalibr cruise missile costs US$6.5 million, bringing the total cost of the missiles fired at night to US$58.5 million.

Advertisement:

A Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missile can cost US$10 million and above, with the total cost of six launches being US$60 million.

Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones, according to information from open sources, cost from US$20,000 to US$50,000 per unit. In total, six such UAVs cost US$280,000.

According to the General Staff, a Russian Orlan-10 drone costs US$100,000. There is no data on the price of a SuperCam drone in open sources, so we can assume that it is close to the price of the Orlan-10 UAV. Thus, three drones cost US$300,000.

Therefore, in total, the missiles and drones fired at Ukraine on the night of 15-16 May cost US$119.08 million.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!