All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Night attack on Ukraine cost Russia at least US$120 million

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 11:10

On the night of 15-16 May, Russia spent at least US$119.08 million on another large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Source: calculations by Ekonomichna Pravda, citing information by the Air Force of Ukraine

Details: At night, the Russians fired at Ukraine:

  • six Kinzhal aerial ballistic missiles;
  • nine Kalibr cruise missiles;
  • three ballistic/anti-aircraft missiles (type to be specified);
  • six Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs;
  • three Orlan and SuperCam UAVs.

According to Forbes, a Kalibr cruise missile costs US$6.5 million, bringing the total cost of the missiles fired at night to US$58.5 million.

Advertisement:

A Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missile can cost US$10 million and above, with the total cost of six launches being US$60 million.

Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones, according to information from open sources, cost from US$20,000 to US$50,000 per unit. In total, six such UAVs cost US$280,000.

According to the General Staff, a Russian Orlan-10 drone costs US$100,000. There is no data on the price of a SuperCam drone in open sources, so we can assume that it is close to the price of the Orlan-10 UAV. Thus, three drones cost US$300,000.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Therefore, in total, the missiles and drones fired at Ukraine on the night of 15-16 May cost US$119.08 million

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: