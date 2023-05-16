Night attack on Ukraine cost Russia at least US$120 million
On the night of 15-16 May, Russia spent at least US$119.08 million on another large-scale attack on Ukraine.
Source: calculations by Ekonomichna Pravda, citing information by the Air Force of Ukraine
Details: At night, the Russians fired at Ukraine:
- six Kinzhal aerial ballistic missiles;
- nine Kalibr cruise missiles;
- three ballistic/anti-aircraft missiles (type to be specified);
- six Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs;
- three Orlan and SuperCam UAVs.
According to Forbes, a Kalibr cruise missile costs US$6.5 million, bringing the total cost of the missiles fired at night to US$58.5 million.
A Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missile can cost US$10 million and above, with the total cost of six launches being US$60 million.
Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones, according to information from open sources, cost from US$20,000 to US$50,000 per unit. In total, six such UAVs cost US$280,000.
According to the General Staff, a Russian Orlan-10 drone costs US$100,000. There is no data on the price of a SuperCam drone in open sources, so we can assume that it is close to the price of the Orlan-10 UAV. Thus, three drones cost US$300,000.
Therefore, in total, the missiles and drones fired at Ukraine on the night of 15-16 May cost US$119.08 million.
