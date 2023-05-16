All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


China calls on foreign embassies in Beijing to remove signs of support for Ukraine

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 16:27
China calls on foreign embassies in Beijing to remove signs of support for Ukraine
China is nervous about signs of support for Ukraine, photo by Kyodo

Chinese authorities have asked foreign embassies and international organisations based in Beijing not to use the outer walls of their buildings for "political propaganda," apparently referring to signs showing support for Ukraine.

Source: Japanese Kyodo news agency citing "numerous diplomatic sources in the capital"

Details: Many embassies in Beijing have placed [on their buildings – ed.] posters featuring the Ukrainian flag and messages in Chinese and English, such as #StandWithUkraine, to show their solidarity with Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.

In a message from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 10 May, embassies and international organisations were urged not to use the outer walls of their buildings for propaganda and "avoid conflicts between states".

Advertisement:

The move sparked a backlash from diplomats in Europe and elsewhere. None of them removed the signs. Kyodo notes that among the embassies in Beijing that show support for Ukraine are the embassies of Canada, Germany and Poland.

The report also states that embassies and international organisations are "obliged to comply with Chinese laws and regulations," although Beijing respects diplomatic immunity in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

It is believed that the letter was sent to all diplomatic missions in China. Some embassies also fly the rainbow flag, a symbol of pride and the diversity of sexual minorities.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The European diplomat criticised China's position, saying there was no reasonable basis to prevent the state from expressing its intentions, and that they would not comply with that request.

On Monday, China sent a special envoy to Ukraine, Russia, Poland, France and Germany to facilitate peace talks on the war in Ukraine.

But critics doubt Beijing can act as a mediator due to its close ties to Moscow.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: