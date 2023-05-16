China calls on foreign embassies in Beijing to remove signs of support for Ukraine

China is nervous about signs of support for Ukraine, photo by Kyodo

Chinese authorities have asked foreign embassies and international organisations based in Beijing not to use the outer walls of their buildings for "political propaganda," apparently referring to signs showing support for Ukraine.

Source: Japanese Kyodo news agency citing "numerous diplomatic sources in the capital"

Details: Many embassies in Beijing have placed [on their buildings – ed.] posters featuring the Ukrainian flag and messages in Chinese and English, such as #StandWithUkraine, to show their solidarity with Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.

In a message from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 10 May, embassies and international organisations were urged not to use the outer walls of their buildings for propaganda and "avoid conflicts between states".

The move sparked a backlash from diplomats in Europe and elsewhere. None of them removed the signs. Kyodo notes that among the embassies in Beijing that show support for Ukraine are the embassies of Canada, Germany and Poland.

The report also states that embassies and international organisations are "obliged to comply with Chinese laws and regulations," although Beijing respects diplomatic immunity in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

It is believed that the letter was sent to all diplomatic missions in China. Some embassies also fly the rainbow flag, a symbol of pride and the diversity of sexual minorities.

The European diplomat criticised China's position, saying there was no reasonable basis to prevent the state from expressing its intentions, and that they would not comply with that request.

On Monday, China sent a special envoy to Ukraine, Russia, Poland, France and Germany to facilitate peace talks on the war in Ukraine.

But critics doubt Beijing can act as a mediator due to its close ties to Moscow.

