Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence estimates Prigozhin's honesty at 80%

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, believes that 80% of what the leader of the Wagner Private Military Group (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin says is pure truth.

Source: Interview with Budanov on the Rizni Liudy (Different People) program

Quote: "The worst thing is that what Prigozhin says is mostly true. There are some things that cannot even be said to be false: they can be perceived in two ways, but 80 percent of what he says is generally pure truth. "

Details: In particular, Budanov notes, Prigozhin quite sincerely criticises Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. These attacks are not so-called PSYPO [psychological operations].

According to the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, the Wagner PMC headed by Prigozhin showed "its maximum effectiveness" in contrast to the Russian army, whose command is trying to "physically eliminate" private units because of envy.

Budanov added that the Kadyrovites (Chechen fighters led by Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of the Chechen Republic) also lose in efficiency to the Wagnerites.

Earlier:

On May 9, Prigozhin said that the Russian army left some of their positions in Bakhmut and "exposed" part of the front, which had to be covered by the Wagnerites [fighters of Wagner Group – ed.]. He pressed an ultimatum to the Russian Defence Ministry and the General Staff, saying if his mercenaries were not given enough ammunition, they would leave their positions.

