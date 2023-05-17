All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 20 times in one day, causing damage

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 17 May 2023, 00:16
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 20 times in one day, causing damage
DAMAGE IN SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO BY SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian occupiers fired on Sumy Oblast 20 times on 16 May, with 112 explosions recorded, causing damage in two hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: In Myropillia hromada, a UAV was used to drop VOG grenades (four explosions). The occupiers also fired from a mortar (11 explosions). In addition, there was artillery shelling (five explosions). A grain silo, a garage belonging to an agricultural business and a private house were damaged. One civilian was injured.

The Russians attacked Bilopillia hromada with mortars (33 explosions). A private residential building was damaged as a result of one of the attacks. There was also an attack from an automatic grenade launcher (three explosions) and artillery shelling (eight explosions).

There was a mortar attack in Yunakivka hromada (four explosions).

The Russians shelled Seredyna-Buda hromada (14 explosions).

The invaders dropped five bombs on the territory of Khotin hromada.

Velyka Pysarivska hromada was attacked with a grenade launcher (12 explosions) and artillery (12 explosions).

A mortar attack (one explosion) was detected in Nova Sloboda hromada.

