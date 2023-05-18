All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia admits that grain deal was extended without fulfilling its demands

European PravdaThursday, 18 May 2023, 18:16

Russia admitted on 18 May that it had agreed to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, known as the grain agreement, for 60 more days without fulfilling its ultimatum.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the official comment by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Details: Moscow confirmed a two-month prolongation "without any changes" of the grain agreement until 17 July inclusively "in response to requests, primarily of Türkiye’s partners as a side of the agreement’.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia repeatedly complained about the Russian part of the grain agreement allegedly being unfulfilled and threatened to suspend its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative after 17 July if its five requirements were not fulfilled.

These requirements include adding the Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT system, resuming the supply of agricultural equipment and service maintenance for it, lifting restrictions on insurance and access to ports, resuming the operation of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline and lifting the sanctions against the Russian companies in the sector of production and transportation of agricultural products and fertilisers.

These demands are repeating the ultimatum announced by Moscow in March, word for word. Russia threatened to leave the grain agreement after 18 May in case this ultimatum was not fulfilled.

In July 2022, the UN and Türkiye made an agreement about the export of Ukrainian grain by the Black Sea in order to help overcome the global trade crisis caused by the Russian war against Ukraine. The representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the UN were included in the Joint Coordinative Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, which manages the fulfilment of the agreement.

On 17 May Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Türkiye, announced that the Black Sea Grain Initiative had been extended for two more months.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: