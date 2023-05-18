All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces control southwest of Bakhmut and make gains in areas around the city – Deputy Defence Minister

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 18 May 2023, 19:31
Ukrainian forces control southwest of Bakhmut and make gains in areas around the city – Deputy Defence Minister

As of the evening of Thursday, 18 May, Ukrainian forces control the southwest of Bakhmut and are making gains in some areas around the city.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, on Telegram

Details: Maliar said that Russia has deployed most of its reserve forces to Bakhmut, significantly reinforcing its troops in the city. Russian forces conducted numerous assaults on Thursday, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled all Russian assaults.

Advertisement:

Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian forces on the northern outskirts of Bakhmut; those attacks were equally unsuccessful. Ukrainian forces advanced by up to 500 metres in parts of the Bakhmut front.

Maliar said that fierce fighting also took place on the southern outskirts of Bakhmut. Russian forces went on the offensive in an attempt to regain the territories they had lost, but sustained losses and were not able to accomplish their goals. Ukrainian forces advanced by up to one kilometre in this area.

She has stressed that the defence of Bakhmut and its outskirts is fulfilling its military tasks. Ukraine is now gaining time for certain planned actions.

The Deputy Defence Minister stressed that the commanders of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces – the group responsible for the Bakhmut front – maintain control over the situation in and around Bakhmut.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: