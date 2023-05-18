Ukrainian forces control southwest of Bakhmut and make gains in areas around the city – Deputy Defence Minister

As of the evening of Thursday, 18 May, Ukrainian forces control the southwest of Bakhmut and are making gains in some areas around the city.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, on Telegram

Details: Maliar said that Russia has deployed most of its reserve forces to Bakhmut, significantly reinforcing its troops in the city. Russian forces conducted numerous assaults on Thursday, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled all Russian assaults.

Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian forces on the northern outskirts of Bakhmut; those attacks were equally unsuccessful. Ukrainian forces advanced by up to 500 metres in parts of the Bakhmut front.

Maliar said that fierce fighting also took place on the southern outskirts of Bakhmut. Russian forces went on the offensive in an attempt to regain the territories they had lost, but sustained losses and were not able to accomplish their goals. Ukrainian forces advanced by up to one kilometre in this area.

She has stressed that the defence of Bakhmut and its outskirts is fulfilling its military tasks. Ukraine is now gaining time for certain planned actions.

The Deputy Defence Minister stressed that the commanders of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces – the group responsible for the Bakhmut front – maintain control over the situation in and around Bakhmut.

