Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit in Japan in person

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will go to Hiroshima (Japan) to join the leaders of the G7 countries in person.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to informed sources

Details: Zelenskyy will fly to Japan on a US military plane after stopping in Saudi Arabia to participate in the Arab League summit, anonymous sources told the outlet.

According to Bloomberg, a spokesman for the US National Security Council has declined to comment.

Advertisement:

Japanese officials had reportedly said earlier that Zelenskyy would join the summit virtually, even though an extra session on Ukraine had been added on Sunday, 21 May to accommodate the Ukrainian president's schedule.

"The visit to Hiroshima, ground zero for the first nuclear attack 78 years ago, is particularly symbolic given Russian President Vladimir Putin’s periodic threats to use atomic weapons in Ukraine," Bloomberg said.

Background: The summit of G7 leaders will start on 19 May in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The participants of the summit plan to announce new sanctions against Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!