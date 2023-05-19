All Sections
UK will ban imports of Russian diamonds and metals in new sanctions package

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 19 May 2023, 11:50

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a ban on the import of Russian diamonds, copper, aluminium and nickel in a new package of sanctions.

Source: government of the UK; Sky News

Details: It is noted that the export market of diamonds worth US$4 billion will be frozen.

Quote from Sunak: "The sanctions imposed against Russia by Great Britain and its G7 partners have a clear and positive impact on reducing Putin's war effort. The Group of Seven remains united in the face of threats from Russia and unwavering in its support for Ukraine." 

More details: The prime minister hopes that other participants in the G7 summit in Japan at the weekend will support the sanctions.

Earlier, we wrote that last year, the Russian Federation supplied diamonds to the Western market worth almost US$1.5 billion. 95% of this amount went to buyers from Belgium; the world's largest diamond hub is located in Antwerp.

The Alrosa group of companies, which is controlled by the Russian government, receives Belgian money from the sale of diamonds. The group is one of the big "wallets" from which the war against Ukraine is funded.

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the US, the UK and Japan only introduced restrictions against the management of Alrosa. The EU and Switzerland are in no hurry to introduce even personal sanctions against directors.

The group also maintains the submarine that bears its name. The Alrosa diesel-electric boat is part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and carries Kalibr missiles.

