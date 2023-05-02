SkyUp Airlines plane evacuated from Boryspil airport starts flying for Air Moldova

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft which the Ukrainian low-cost airline SkyUp managed to evacuate from Boryspil airport in early April is now being operated by Air Moldova.

Source: This was reported by avianews.com, writes European Pravda.

Details: The airliner, registration UR-SQP, had been idle in Boryspil for more than a year. It was the only plane in the SkyUp fleet that the airline did not have time to take out of Ukraine when the large-scale Russian invasion started.

Advertisement:

On 4 April 2023, pilots from the budget airline took off from Boryspil and landed at the Romanian airport of Iași. The evacuation took place in secrecy. SkyUp has not commented on the details of the aircraft’s removal.

According to Flightradar24, the Boeing 737-800 UR-SQP flew from Iași to Chișinău on 27 April and is now being operated by the Moldovan airline on flights to European cities.

Air Moldova is currently on the verge of bankruptcy and has cancelled a number of flights due to its serious financial problems.

A WizzAir commercial aircraft that was stranded in Lviv at the beginning of the full-scale war was finally flown to Poland in September. In December, two Turkish Airbus A400M military transport aircraft were able to return home.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!