Large fire breaks out in Kyiv Oblast as Russian attack ignites industrial facility – photos

An industrial facility caught fire in the Boryspil district of Kyiv Oblast during a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 9-10 June.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES); Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on Telegram; Viktoriia Ruban, spokesperson for the SES in Kyiv Oblast, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from SES: "A fire broke out at an industrial facility in the city following a combined enemy strike. Firefighters extinguished the blaze covering 2,500 sq m."

Firefighters extinguishing a fire after the Russian attack Photo: SES

Details: The emergency services did not disclose the precise name or location of the site, only confirming that it was located in the Boryspil hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Update: Later, Viktoriia Ruban, the spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service, told Ukrainska Pravda that the facility on the outskirts of Boryspil had caught fire. When asked about the fact that the fire appliances had "Boryspil airport" marks on them, she noted that the fire had not occurred at the airfield.

"No-no, not the airport. We just had these appliances engaged in extinguishing the fire. We always do that to extinguish such large-scale fires. It was a different facility in Boryspil on fire," she said.

The SES added that Russian attacks also damaged houses, garages and civilian vehicles in the Brovary, Fastiv and Obukhiv districts of Kyiv Oblast. The number of casualties is yet to be confirmed.

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko stated that approximately 20 houses in Brovary and Trebukhiv were damaged, along with a car struck by debris. Sapozhko added that no casualties were reported.

