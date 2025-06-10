All Sections
Boryspil authorities cancel all public events following the Russian nighttime attack and large-scale fire

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 10 June 2025, 13:39
Firefighting vehicle. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The authorities in the city of Boryspil in Kyiv Oblast have cancelled all public events indefinitely following a Russian attack that occurred on the night of 9-10 June and a fire at an industrial facility.

Source: Boryspil City Council Executive Committee on Facebook

Quote: "We would like to inform you that due to the security situation in the region, all public events in the Boryspil hromada have been suspended indefinitely starting today." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The authorities have called on the organisers of already-scheduled events to take responsibility.

Background

  • Earlier, it was reported that due to a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 9-10 June, an industrial facility was set alight in the city of Boryspil. Firefighters extinguished the fire, which covered an area of 2,500 square metres.
  • Later, Viktoriia Ruban, the spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast, clarified in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda that the facility on the outskirts of Boryspil was on fire. When asked about the fact that the fire appliances had "Boryspil airport" marks on them, she noted that the fire did not occur at the airfield. 

