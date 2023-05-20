Russians attacked Kherson Oblast 53 times in one day

The Russian occupiers conducted 53 attacks on Kherson Oblast during 19 May, including two attacks on the city of Kherson.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian troops attacked Kherson Oblast 53 times over the past 24 hours, firing 311 projectiles from heavy artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The city of Kherson came under Russian fire two times (11 projectiles).

The Russian military has bombarded residential areas of Kherson Oblast’s settlements, as well as the territory and the building itself of the gas station in the Beryslavskyi district."

Details: According to the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, there were no casualties among the civilian population of the oblast in the last 24 hours.

