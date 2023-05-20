Pilots are looking forward to starting F-16 training – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, has noted that Ukrainian pilots are looking forward to training on F-16 fighters to support their brothers-in-arms on the battlefield.

Source: Reznikov on Twitter

Details: Reznikov attached a video in which he wrote a letter to Santa asking him for fighter jets, among other things.

Quote from Reznikov: "Looks like Santa Claus does exist.

A new jet coalition was born today! Ukrainian pilots are looking forward to starting their training on F-16 fighter jets. They will now be able to support their brothers and sisters-in-arms on land and on sea to win this war.

F-16s were crafted to beat the bad guys. Their time is now!"

Background:

