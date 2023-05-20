Pilots are looking forward to starting F-16 training – Ukraine's Defence Minister
Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, has noted that Ukrainian pilots are looking forward to training on F-16 fighters to support their brothers-in-arms on the battlefield.
Source: Reznikov on Twitter
Details: Reznikov attached a video in which he wrote a letter to Santa asking him for fighter jets, among other things.
Quote from Reznikov: "Looks like Santa Claus does exist.
A new jet coalition was born today! Ukrainian pilots are looking forward to starting their training on F-16 fighter jets. They will now be able to support their brothers and sisters-in-arms on land and on sea to win this war.
F-16s were crafted to beat the bad guys. Their time is now!"
Background:
- The UK announced the launch of an international coalition of countries to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including F-16s. So far it includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.
- The White House also confirmed that in the coming months, the US and its allies will discuss when Ukraine will receive modern fighter jets and in what quantity.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!