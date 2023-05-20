All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pilots are looking forward to starting F-16 training – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 May 2023, 13:24
Pilots are looking forward to starting F-16 training – Ukraine's Defence Minister
Oleksii Reznikov, Stock photo: getty images

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, has noted that Ukrainian pilots are looking forward to training on F-16 fighters to support their brothers-in-arms on the battlefield.

Source: Reznikov on Twitter

Details: Reznikov attached a video in which he wrote a letter to Santa asking him for fighter jets, among other things.

Quote from Reznikov: "Looks like Santa Claus does exist.

Advertisement:

A new jet coalition was born today! Ukrainian pilots are looking forward to starting their training on F-16 fighter jets. They will now be able to support their brothers and sisters-in-arms on land and on sea to win this war.

F-16s were crafted to beat the bad guys. Their time is now!"

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: