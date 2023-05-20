All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US confirms participation in fighter jets coalition: countries will discuss when to provide F-16s to Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 08:47
US confirms participation in fighter jets coalition: countries will discuss when to provide F-16s to Ukraine
F-16, STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Jake Sullivan, the US President’s National Security Advisor, has confirmed that Washington will join the efforts of other countries to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including F-16s.

Source: Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to the US President, during a briefing on Friday

The White House representative recalled that over the past few months, the US and its allies and partners have really focused on providing Ukraine with the systems, weapons and training that it needs to be able to conduct effective offensive operations this spring and summer.

Quote: "We have delivered what we promised. We have given Ukraine what it needs based on close consultations between our military and theirs. And now we have turned to discussions about improving the Ukrainian air force as part of our long-term commitment to Ukraine’s self-defence," he elaborated.

Advertisement:

Sullivan confirmed that in the coming months, the US and its allies will work to determine when planes will be delivered, who will be delivering them, and how many fighter jets Ukraine will receive.

Asked why the US had not granted Ukraine's request for F-16s earlier, Biden's adviser emphasised that Washington’s priority was to prepare Kyiv for the counteroffensive and provide the appropriate assets, from tanks to combat vehicles, rocket launcher systems and artillery ammunition.

"F-16s are not part of that mix [of assets]. And the President [Biden] was indicating that for the purposes of this counteroffensive, the F-16 capabilities, compared with everything else I said, was not at the top of the list," Sullivan added.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: Earlier this week, the UK announced the launch of an international coalition of countries to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including F-16s. So far it includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: